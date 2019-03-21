Arrest made after man allegedly hits victim with car, leaves scene, then falsely reports car stolen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after reportedly injuring someone in a hit and run, then lying about his car being stolen.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 24, Deonte Jerod Thomas, 28, reportedly hit a man with his vehicle at the intersection of Perkins Road and Wimbledon Avenue and left the scene without helping the man. EBRSO officials say the victim suffered a fractured pelvis and lacerations to his head, left arm, and left leg.
Later that same night, Thomas reported his vehicle stolen. The vehicle was recovered the next morning on Kenner Avenue. It was found with heavy front end damage. The bumper, windshield, and hood were damaged, investigators say. Officials go on to say the windshield was shattered and appeared to have brown human hair stuck in it. Officials note the victim’s hair is the same color as the hair stuck in the windshield of Thomas’ vehicle.
On Mar. 7, detectives learned Thomas had reportedly admitted to filing a false report about his stolen car. He also admitted to hitting the victim back on Feb. 24.
Thomas claims he was too scared to stop and help the victim. Thomas was arrested and booked on charges of hit and run and first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
