Zero turn mowers recalled due to fire hazard

(KPLC) - Around 3,850 Kubota zero turn mowers have been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The mower’s throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard, says CPSC. No injuries have been reported.
Here are the affected products:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Zero Turn Mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. These mowers were sold thorugh authorized dealers nationwide.
See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.