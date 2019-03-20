Tara High partners with BRCC, IBM to bring new technology degree program to students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A local high school is hosting an open house for parents of students to learn more about a tuition-free technology degree program.
The Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program, Cy-TECH Magnet Academy, allows high school students to earn a tuition-free associates degree.
The open house will be held Friday, April 5 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Baton Rouge Community College's Cypress Building, located at 201 Community College Drive.
The program can last up to six years, earning students both a high school diploma and an associate degree in applied computer science.
The program is offered to rising freshman, and it's noted that many students complete the program within four years.
Cy-TECH is part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and is open to all EBR students, at no cost to students and their families. Click here for an application and more information. Certain admissions criteria is required.
For more info, visit taratrojans.org. Click here to view or download the flyer.
