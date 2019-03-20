Supreme Court decision could lead La. to retry old criminal cases

“Many of these cases are so old and based on bad evidence in the first place, which is why we couldn’t convince 12 people to convict, that prosecutors may just decline to re-prosecute,” Unanimous Jury Coalition member, Mary-Patricia Wray, said. “The Supreme Court is kind of giving us a chance to right that wrong. If the risk is inconvenience for district attorneys to make sure that someone who is entitled to their liberty and freedom gets it, then that’s a perfectly okay cost to be borne by taxpayers and district attorneys to make sure that everyone who is in Louisiana’s jails is supposed to be there."