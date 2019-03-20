Southern survives rubber match over TSU to win series

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - Southern survived a rally by TSU to capture the series with an 8-7 win in Game 3 Sunday afternoon at MacGregor Park in Houston, TX.
The Jags had an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth when Texas Southern made a furious comeback. The Tigers scored seven runs off three errors.
However, closer Connor Whalen was able to throw a strikeout to end the game and pick up in fifth save of the season in the process.
Jacob Snyder started on the mound for Southern and got the win. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits. He struck out four batters.
Coby Taylor had a two-run home run in the game.
