Southern beats TSU in Game 2 to even series

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - Southern evened the weekend series with Texas Southern win a 1-0 win Saturday at MacGregor Park In Houston.
Justin Freeman started on the mound for the Jags and threw seven scoreless innings. He struck out two batters.
Connor Whalen got the win as the closer. He pitched the ninth inning. He threw a strikeout, then forced a ground out and fly out. He is 2-0 on the season.
Shortstop Malik Blaise hit a game-winning single in the top of the ninth to lift Southern to the victory.
Southern improved to 10-8 overall and 4-1 in the SWAC with the win.
