Repair costs piling up for Intracoastal Bridge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) crews continue to inspect the Intracoastal Bridge after a dump truck damaged girders along the structure Tuesday, Mar. 19, the costs spent on repairs to the structure so far this year are piling up.
The latest snag on the nearly 60-year-old bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish is expected to cost about $450,000 to replace when it’s all said and done, according to DOTD spokesman, Rodney Mallet.
Ongoing work to repair bridge joints along portions of the bridge has already cost the state $2.5 million so far in 2019. An addition of rubberized ramps to alleviate traffic headaches while that work continued cost an additional $150,000, bringing the total spent on the bridge this year alone to roughly $3.1 million.
While that sounds like a lot of money to the average taxpayer, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said this week it’s still a much cheaper option than replacing the bridge. He does say the bridge needs to be replaced, but warns costs would land somewhere around $140 million.
“That bridge is going to consume more than 100 percent of what I spend on bridges the entire year across the State of Louisiana,” said Wilson.
Earlier in the week, the agency head addressed the ongoing frustrations over the bridge to highlight the need for more investment in transportation statewide.
“We’re not able to keep up with the deterioration of our system because of generations of neglect. The reality is there’s never going to be perpetual infrastructure, so we’re going to have to continue to maintain it at a rate that’s consistent with the rate of deterioration,” Wilson added.
The latest round of repairs to the Intracoastal Bridge is projected to last at least a month.
