Mock disaster to be staged on Bossier City school campus

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A mock disaster will be staged Wednesday morning at W.T. Lewis Elementary School in Bossier City.
The drill will start at 8 a.m. and last about 2.5 hours.
No students will be affected because the school is closed for spring break, city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
But people in the area of the campus in the 4700 block of Modica Lott Road might notice smoke, hear simulated gunfire and see volunteers running from the building or being assisted by first responders.
Again, authorities said, it is only a drill.
Participating will be Bossier School District’s emergency coordinators, school leaders and members of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City fire and police departments, Benton Fire District, Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services, Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.
Volunteers from Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier Parish Community College, LSU-Shreveport, the Civil Air Patrol, community medical facilities, churches and nonprofits also will take part.
Similar drills have been conducted this year and last year at Bossier Parish Libraries, in 2017 at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, in 2016 at BPCC and in 2014 at Bossier High School.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.