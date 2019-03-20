MMA legend Royce Gracie teaches seminar in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie’s seven-month international tour stopped in Lake Charles Tuesday at Lake Area Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Gracie put on a child and adult seminar teaching the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
While Gracie made the art famous during his UFC career, he says first and foremost it’s about self-defense.
“The main goal not just for the kids but for the adults, is to teach confidence that they can do anything to defend themselves," said Gracie. "Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is a self-defense art and you don’t have to be strong or fast, you just have to know what you’re doing.”
Chastity Ballard, one of the students in the seminar said watching Gracie’s UFC fights made her want to follow in his footsteps.
“Meeting my number one idol, he honestly encouraged me more to keep on doing what I love. It gave me more courage," admitted Ballard. “I used to do dance and to be honest, I wasn’t very interested in it. The first thing that got me interested was watching [Gracie’s] first fight. I wanted to learn what he had learned.”
Gracie is considered to be the most influential fighters in MMA history. Gracie’s brother Rorion was a founding father of UFC and Royce fought in UFC 1-5 compiling an 11-0-1 record. He’d finish his pro career 15-2-3.
It’s no secret the sport has evolved since Gracie’s debut in 1993.
“In the beginning when my brother brought the concept to America, it was a style vs. a style. Today, it’s an athlete vs. an athlete. It used to be Kung Fu vs. karate or wrestling vs. judo," said Gracie. "Today, it’s about athletes and who does their homework better, because everyone practices everything. Everybody has to know Gracie Jiu-Jitsu.”
