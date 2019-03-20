Man accused of shooting his nephew while he was mowing the yard, then shooting himself

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a man reportedly shot his nephew, then killed himself.
Authorities with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, Mar. 19 around 5:20 p.m., they got a call about a reported shooting at a house on Highway 1011 and 1012 between Napoleonville and Labadieville. The caller stated someone had shot someone else who was on a riding lawnmower. That person was later identified as Beau Blanchard, 29.
Several minutes later, a call from OnStar reported a wreck on LA 1012 and deputies were able to connect the two scenes. The person in the vehicle was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. That individual was identified as Scott Cazenave, 49.
Officials say Cazenave is Blanchard’s uncle.
Blanchard was reportedly mowing the yard when Cazenave approached him and began talking. Officials say Cazenave then walked away and came back shooting, hitting Blanchard once in the head. Cazenave then left the scene in a pickup truck and shot himself in the head.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.