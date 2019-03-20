LSU vs Yale: Let the madness begin

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU will face No. 14 seed Yale Thursday at 11:40 a.m. in Jacksonville, FL.
Yale (22-7, 10-4) won the first-ever Ivy League Tournament Championship with a 97-85 win over Harvard to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 this season at neutral sites, including wins against California (76-59), Miami (FL) 77-73, and Harvard (97-85) in the tournament championship.
LSU and Yale both played the Memphis Tigers this season.
LSU beat Memphis 86-76 and Yale lost a heartbreaker in two overtimes, 109-102.
Yale is averaging 81 points per game, led by Miye Oni, Alex Copeland, Blake Reynolds and Jordan Bruner.
Oni, a junior guard and NBA prospect, is averaging 17.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.
Copeland, a senior guard, is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Reynolds, a senior forward, is averaging 11.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds.
Bruner, a junior forward, is the team’s leader with 8.3 rebounds a game and is averaging 10.2 points per contest.
Yale senior guard Trey Phills is the son of former Southern star and NBA guard Bobby Phills, who tragically died in a car accident in 2000.
Phills is averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.
The Tigers, the SEC regular season champions, are looking to bounce back from a 76-73 defeat to Florida in the SEC Tournament.
LSU led 35-25 at halftime, but struggled down the stretch against the Gators. A three point shot by Florida’s Andrew Nembhard with 1.2 seconds left sealed the victory for the Gators.
Tremont Waters continues to lead the Tigers in scoring with 15.1 points per game, followed Naz Reid (13.7), Skylar Mays (13.4), and Javonte Smart (11.5).
Waters is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 91 steals this season, Reid is grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game and Kavell Bigby-Williams leads the team with 61 blocks.
With a win against the Bulldogs, LSU would advance to play the winner of the Maryland/Belmont game.
