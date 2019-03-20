LSU softball hosts Lamar for midweek match-up

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team takes a quick break from SEC play to host Lamar Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m. in Tiger Park.
LSU is coming into the game with a 24-6 overall record and are coming off a big series win against No. 7 Florida. The Tigers fell 4-3 in the series opener but came back to win the next day by a combined score of 11-2. Then Monday night the Tigers would win 3-2 in walk-off fashion.
The Tigers are currently hitting .344 on the year and are averaging an impressive 7.6 runs per game. In the series against Florida the Tigers hit four home runs, reaching the 2018 final number of 41 dingers.
LSU owns the series against Lamar 1-0. In 2014 the Tigers claimed the win 10-0 in just five innings.
Lamar is coming into the game with a 14-15 record and a 5-1 record in the Southland conference play. Taylor Davis is leading the way for Lamar with a .341 average. Three players have 10 home runs each on the season. Their opponents are outscoring them 139-90. Pitching for Lamar, Erin Kyle is 5-2 with the lowest ERA on the staff at 1.22. She has struck out 22 batters at 34.1 innings of work.
