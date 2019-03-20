LSU softball hosts Lamar for midweek match-up

Lamar is coming into the game with a 14-15 record and a 5-1 record in the Southland conference play. Taylor Davis is leading the way for Lamar with a .341 average. Three players have 10 home runs each on the season. Their opponents are outscoring them 139-90. Pitching for Lamar, Erin Kyle is 5-2 with the lowest ERA on the staff at 1.22. She has struck out 22 batters at 34.1 innings of work.