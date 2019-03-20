LSU head coach Will Wade staying in-touch with coaches during suspension

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WVUE) - LSU head coach Will Wade is still suspended from the team, and is not in Jacksonville with the Tigers. Wade is away from the squad for his alleged involvement in a FBI wiretap scandal. Wade can’t be on the sidelines, but he still communicates with the coaching staff by phone.
“He trusts all of us – myself, coach (Greg) Heiar and Coach (Bill) Armstrong. We’re going to do what we always do and we’re just going to worry about Yale," said interim head coach Tony Benford.
“Coach Heiar will have the scout and he’ll prepare us. I’ll look at some film on them. We may talk to coach again, but we’ll prepare. We’re all co-coaches and we’re doing this together. We’ll lock in on Yale and our guys will be prepared to play on Thursday. I talked to him briefly after the show ended. He’s very familiar with them, obviously being in the Ivy League at Harvard. He’s very familiar with coach Jones and the way they play and the style of play. He just said that they’re well coached and they play pretty fast and it will be a good matchup for us.”
Wade won’t be back anytime soon, but Javonte Smart has been cleared by the NCAA to play in the tournament. Wade was allegedly caught on a wiretap talking about a possible deal to lure Smart to the Tigers.
