Grant Delpit embracing leadership role on LSU defense

One young guy who doesn’t appear to need much guidance is freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. The five-star recruit will be competing for a starting job this fall. “He’s great,” Delpit marveled. “He’s better than I was when I came in, I’ll tell you that. He’s way more advanced then I thought he was going to be. One-on-one, he’s already locking up receivers. I love it. I love the attitude he brings, the character. He’s light years ahead of where he should be, so that’s great.”