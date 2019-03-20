Five arrests made across La. for Medicaid welfare fraud

(WAFB) - Five Medicaid recipients in Louisiana have been arrested on charges related to welfare fraud, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Wednesday, Mar. 20.
“It is troubling when people fraudulently receive benefits meant for those most in need. These arrests highlight the need to bolster our state’s vetting efforts on those applying for welfare benefits,” Landry said.
The following individuals were arrested:
Naji Khlaed Abdelsalam, 33, of Alexandria
- Abdelsalam is charged with theft over $25,000, government benefits fraud, and filing or maintaining false public records. He allegedly provided false information about his income and employment in order to get welfare benefits for himself, his wife, and his five children. The AG’s office says his family received more than $40,000 in claims paid by Medicaid despite Abdelsalam’s ownership of several businesses, including two convenience stores, a tire service business, and a multi-million dollar Medicaid provider company. Abdelsalam is also charged with ten counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of conspiracy for alleged crimes committed as a provider.
Harold Lejeune, 52, of Lafayette
- Lejeune is charged with theft between $5,000 and $25,000. He’s accused of receiving tens of thousands of dollars in benefits while averaging at least double the monthly income limit to qualify for Medicaid.
Elton Miller, 43, of St. James
- Miller is charged with filing or maintaining false public records. He also was reportedly earning twice the monthly limit for Medicaid while receiving several thousand dollars in benefits.
Nolan Mallery, 45, of St. Martinville
- Mallery is charged with filing or maintaining false public records. He allegedly committed fraud by claiming his child lived with him and not the mother, whose income was well over the eligibility requirements for Medicaid.
Jeannie Lee Herman, 60, of Bossier City
- Herman is charged with government benefits fraud and filing or maintaining false public records. She reportedly claimed to only make $150 per week, but filed income taxes showing an income of more than $40,000 per year.
“Attorney General Landry and I are working closely together and we are committed to finding any recipients who have falsified their information to gain benefits and rooting such fraud from our program,” said Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera.
To report Medicaid fraud or abuse, call the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 1-888-799-6885.
