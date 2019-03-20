FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of spring comes with pleasant temps, sunny skies

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday was a true beauty of a day as we awaited the official time for the spring equinox: 4:58 p.m.
Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and mainly clear overnight with just a few clouds rolling by between midnight and dawn. Temperatures will drip into the 50s before midnight and fall to the mid 40s for the Red Stick for Thursday morning’s daybreak.
Thursday shapes up to be another beauty under mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Plan for a mostly sunny Friday too, with highs returning to the low 70s once again.
Clouds will return over the weekend, but the weather cooperates nicely. Plan for a partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid 70s followed by a sun/cloud mix Sunday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. While we cannot completely rule out a spotty sprinkle late Sunday, that certainly isn’t enough to change any outdoor plans you might have.
Our next rainmaker, a cold front from the west, arrives Monday. The way things look for now, not everyone gets wet with Monday’s front. Set rain chances at 50 to 60 percent with little or no severe weather. A few showers could linger into the early Tuesday, but by the afternoon, the region should be enjoying sunshine and fair skies. Monday’s front will produce a modest cooling, however. Highs Monday will climb into the upper 70s, but temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to around 70° Tuesday afternoon.
The First Alert Extended Outlook has the area back into the 70s by next Wednesday, Mar. 27, with a chance of rain returning by next Friday and Saturday (Mar. 29 and 30).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.