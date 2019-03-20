FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of spring comes with pleasant temps, sunny skies

Our next rainmaker, a cold front from the west, arrives Monday. The way things look for now, not everyone gets wet with Monday’s front. Set rain chances at 50 to 60 percent with little or no severe weather. A few showers could linger into the early Tuesday, but by the afternoon, the region should be enjoying sunshine and fair skies. Monday’s front will produce a modest cooling, however. Highs Monday will climb into the upper 70s, but temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to around 70° Tuesday afternoon.