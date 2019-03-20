Dump truck hits Intracoastal Bridge; 1 lane closed indefinitely

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A dump truck hit a girder on the Intracoastal Bridge Tuesday, Mar. 19, causing an undetermined amount of damage to a bridge already undergoing repairs.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a dump truck struck a girder on the bridge just before 7 p.m. An inspector with DOTD has advised one lane on LA 1 southbound will be closed indefinitely.
Sources say the drive of the truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, but is expected to be alright.
DOTD says another inspection will be performed Wednesday, Mar. 20 to determine the extent of the damage and what repairs need to be made.
