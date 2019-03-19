Dept. of Treasury: Look out for unclaimed property checks in the mail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re one of thousands of Louisiana residents to receive an unexpected check in the mail from the state in the coming days, the Department of Treasury wants you to know -- it’s legit, don’t throw it out.
State Treasurer John Schroder, Sr. said the money comes from unclaimed property and residents do not have to fill out any paperwork to get it. The checks will have Schroder’s name on them, and although the amount of money will vary between individuals, the maximum a person can get is $1,500.
“This is not a scam. This is real money that belongs to you,” Schroder said in a news release. “We want to make sure no one throws these checks away by accident. If you receive a check from me, take it to the bank.”
The checks started going out Monday (March 18), the department said, as the second phase of a project approved by state legislatures last year to return money owed to Louisiana residents through five years of unclaimed property records -- dating from 2013 to 2017. The first round of checks were sent last October, when the department mailed out a total of 85,000 totally $15 million.
A total of $4.5 million will be mailed to over 44,500 residents this week, according to Schroder. A total of 4,211 Orleans Parish residents will receive checks this week and 4,925 in Jefferson Parish.
A state seal and the Unclaimed Property Division’s address and website will appear at the top of the check, the department said. Also included is a pay stub with a memo describing Act 339, the initiative that made the refunds possible.
Schroder said people who do not get a check this week may still be eligible. To check, visit the department’s website here: latreasury.com, where you can find out what you are owed.
If you have any questions, you can contact the department’s unclaimed property division at 888-925-4127.
