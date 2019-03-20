Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone to celebrate first day of spring

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream Wednesday to celebrate the first official day of spring.
Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. In celebration of the upcoming warmer weather, Dairy Queen is holding its “Free Cone Day.” Customers can grab a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating, non-mall locations. The offer is valid all day and limited to one per customer.
Also on Wednesday, the company will be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
