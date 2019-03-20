Coach O’s contract extension includes $500k raise

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers got the 10-win season they wanted after defeating the University of Central Florida 40-32 in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl, and after a meeting with the LSU Board of Supervisor’s committee, apparently it was good enough to bump up Coach Ed Orgeron’s salary.
The committee approved a $500,000 raise for LSU’s head coach and added nearly $2 million in incentives in a meeting Wednesday, Mar. 20. The board is expected to fully approve the contracts this afternoon.
The extension brings Coach O’s salary up to $4 million.
Orgeron’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.
The board also approved a raise for assistant coach Bill Busch and added an official contract for assistant coach Joe Brady.
The Tigers finished 10-3 in the 2018 season, ranked No. 6 in the AP polls. Orgeron is 25-9 at the university after taking over in 2016 when Les Miles was fired.
