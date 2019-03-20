Coach O’s contract extension includes $500k raise

LSU hosts Mississippi State in Baton Rouge. (Source: WVUE/Mark Lagrange) (Mark Lagrange)
By Matt Houston and Mykal Vincent | March 20, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers got the 10-win season they wanted after defeating the University of Central Florida 40-32 in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl, and after a meeting with the LSU Board of Supervisor’s committee, apparently it was good enough to bump up Coach Ed Orgeron’s salary.

The committee approved a $500,000 raise for LSU’s head coach and added nearly $2 million in incentives in a meeting Wednesday, Mar. 20. The board is expected to fully approve the contracts this afternoon.

The extension brings Coach O’s salary up to $4 million.

Orgeron’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.

The board also approved a raise for assistant coach Bill Busch and added an official contract for assistant coach Joe Brady.

The Tigers finished 10-3 in the 2018 season, ranked No. 6 in the AP polls. Orgeron is 25-9 at the university after taking over in 2016 when Les Miles was fired.

