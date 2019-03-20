City Group Hospitality to open its fifth restaurant, this one Cajun

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - City Group Hospitality, the restaurant group that owns City Pork Brasserie & Bar, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, City Slice, and City Pork Catering, is opening its fifth establishment in mid-May: a Cajun-inspired restaurant.
The Baton Rouge Business Report says the new restaurant will be called Rouj Creole and will be opened in Perkins Rowe.
The restaurant will occupy what was formerly Applebee’s next to Orvis.
In an interview with the Business Report, City Group Managing Partner Stephen Hightower says the menu will feature many facets of creole cuisine, including classic Louisiana dishes as well as French, Italian, Caribbean, and West African dishes. He says “rouj” is the Haitian spelling for “red.”
“I wanted the menu to be like a road map, in a sense, it’s like an atlas. People who want to go to France or Italy can as they navigate down our menu. That’s the whole idea,” Hightower told the Business Report.
The restaurant will feature private rooms, booths, a central bar, and a chef’s table for communal dining or a private party.
The head chef is expected to be announced in the coming weeks and Hightower says he plans to hire a staff of 35 to 40 people.
