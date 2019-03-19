Women’s Hospital honors 260 nurses on Certified Nurses Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Women’s Hospital is celebrating Certified Nurses Day Tuesday by honoring its 260 certified nurses.
The hospital is recognizing the nurses for their professionalism, and leadership. Certified Nurses Day happens every March 19, and was inspired by Dr. Margretta ‘Gretta’ Madden Styles, a pioneer in nursing certification.
A registered nurse (RN) license allows nurses to practice. Certification affirms advanced knowledge, skill, and practice to meet the challenges of modern nursing.
In 2008, the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the American Nurses Association (ANA) collaborated to create Certified Nurses Day. The day is recognized by the U.S. Congress.
