WANTED: Suspects accused of stealing nearly $5k in cigarettes from gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who reportedly shattered the front glass door of a gas station and stole nearly $5,000 worth of cigarettes.
Officials with APSO say the incident happened at the Post Office Chevron gas station on Sunday, Mar. 17. The two people reportedly stole 74 cartons of cigarettes, worth $4,572. Both people were wearing hoodies, long pants, bandanas covering their faces, and gloves.
Anyone with information on the case should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
