Vinton community mourns death of former Mayor

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - News of David Riggins death sent shock waves through the Town of Vinton.
Riggins’ former assistant Debbi Mcbride says it was hard news to take in.
“When we heard that on Saturday it devastated," Mcbride said. "Everybody that I’ve talked to is devastated.”
Those who worked closely with him say he had a huge impact on community growth.
“He always had Vinton at heart and he wanted to see Vinton brought forward,” Mcbride said.
Current Mayor of Vinton, Kenneth Stinson, had the same regard.
“As Mayor he was very progressive. He could see the good in the city,” Stinson said. “A lot of people are scared of change but David wasn’t scared. He barreled forward and did things and the Town of Vinton is better for it today.”
The current Mayor said Riggins was responsible for the renovation of community buildings as well as the reduction of electrical costs.
“It’s just an amazing tribute to him," Stinson said. "A lot of things he did.”
Former councilwoman, Karen Douglass, was close to Riggins and said he was also a cherished friend.
“All I can tell you is David was the best man I’ve ever known in my life. You know he was a friend he was a confidant, and I will always miss his smile," Douglass said. “David was for the community. He was Mr. Vinton. That’s all I can say.”
