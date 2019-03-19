Tx. governor visits with La. contractor group to discuss business opportunities

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to Baton Rouge Monday, Mar. 18 to meet with local business leaders.
The governor toured the Pelican Chapter of the Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc. During a speech, he discussed how business differs in Louisiana versus Texas.
“I want you to know as competitive as Texas likes to be, we don’t like to see the Louisiana economy struggle. We want to see it succeed for Texas and America,” Abbott said.
Among those in attendance were the two Republican candidates for the governor’s office, Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman, Eddie Rispone. The two took questions about Medicaid expansion and the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) as they begin looking toward the election.
