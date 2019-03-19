Train crashes into 18-wheeler, stalls traffic on Airline at Choctaw; no injuries

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Tuesday morning crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler closed down a portion of Choctaw Drive near the intersection at Airline Highway.
In viewer-submitted video, the truck can be seen just past the railroad crossing on Airline Highway at the intersection of Choctaw Drive, jackknifed by the train.
Officials closed down a portion of S. Choctaw Drive while recovery efforts were underway. The tanker truck was cleared and the train began moving again around 9:45 a.m.
Sources say nobody was injured in the crash. It is unknown if any charges will be filed.
