Train crashes into 18-wheeler, stalls traffic on Airline at Choctaw; no injuries
A train crashed into the rear-end of a tanker truck at the intersection of Airline Highway and S. Choctaw Drive (Source: DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent | March 19, 2019 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Tuesday morning crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler closed down a portion of Choctaw Drive near the intersection at Airline Highway.

In viewer-submitted video, the truck can be seen just past the railroad crossing on Airline Highway at the intersection of Choctaw Drive, jackknifed by the train.

Officials closed down a portion of S. Choctaw Drive while recovery efforts were underway. The tanker truck was cleared and the train began moving again around 9:45 a.m.

Sources say nobody was injured in the crash. It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

