SU celebrates 139th Founders’ Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday, Mar. 19 was a big day on Southern’s campus as the university celebrated its Founders’ Day.
Tuesday marks 139 years since the founding of the school. Students and alumni filled the F.G. Clark Center to celebrate their school, but also look forward to what’s ahead for the university.
“Today, we’ve gathered to reflect upon our very humble beginnings, the challenges that associated those beginnings. We also attempted to examine what we looked like today, but more importantly, if we’re going to remain relevant and vibrant and a choice for students seeking higher education opportunities, how will we look tomorrow?” said Domoine Rutledge, Southern University board chair.
This year’s celebration theme is Fulfilling the Promise.
