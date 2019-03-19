St. Joseph’s Fava Bean Soup

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: St. Joseph’s Day, or the “feast day of St. Joseph,” is March 19. The tradition of building the altar to St. Joseph began as far back as the Middle Ages in gratitude to St. Joseph for answering prayers for deliverance from famine. The families of farmers and fishermen built altars in their homes to share their good fortune with others in need.
Ingredients:
2 (19-ounce) cans fava beans, drained
½ cup butter
½ cup minced fennel
1 cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced green bell pepper
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
2 tbsps minced garlic
½ cup flour
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel® tomatoes
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
5 cups vegetable stock
¼ tsp crushed saffron threads
¼ tsp ground cumin
2 cups mini pasta shells, cooked al dente
Method:
In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add fennel, onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often.
Add flour and stir to incorporate. Add Rotel® tomatoes and cook 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add tomato sauce, stirring to mix well. Add vegetable stock and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add fava beans, saffron, and cumin then cook 10–15 minutes or until flavors meld and beans are tender, stirring often.
Add cooked pasta and continue cooking 4–5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately.
