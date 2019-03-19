Police: Father killed 14-month-old boy, then self in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police said the victim of Sunday’s murder-suicide in Presque Isle was a baby boy.
According to police, 14-month-old Quinten Leavitt was shot and killed by his father, 35-year-old Matthew Leavitt.
Officials said Matthew Leavitt then shot and killed himself.
The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies Monday, which said both died from a single gunshot wound.
State Police finished their evidence gathering Monday at Leavitt's home on Reach Road.
Authorities say the incident started as a standoff Saturday night.
Police said the tactical team found two bodies inside on Sunday morning.
