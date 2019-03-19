LSU’s Finnegan, Edney named SEC Gymnasts of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Following a big win over the University of Arizona LSU gymnasts, Sarah Finnegan and Kennedi Edney have been named Southeastern Conference Co-Gymnasts of the Week.
Finnegan and Edney are the second set of teammates to be named Co-Gymnasts of the Week since the weekly honors began back in 2000. The duo is joined by Florida’s Bridget Sloan and Kytra Hunter (2014) as the only teammates to earn the honor in the same week.
During the meet last Friday in Arizona, Finnegan earned her fifth perfect score of her career as the anchor for LSU’s bars lineup which earned the highest away score in program history. The senior gymnast then went on to score a 39.725 in the all-around, which marked her fifth score of 39.700 or higher in her career.
Finnegan has earned her 13th Gymnast of the Week honor, which tied Sloan for the most in SEC history.
Junior Kennedi Edney earned her second career 10 and first on vault in the fifth spot for LSU that posted the highest away score in school history. Edney then set her season high in the all-around score with 39.725. The California native earned scores of 9.90 on beam and 9.95 on floor for victories.
Next for the Tigers the 2019 SEC Championships at 7:00 p.m. CT Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The squad is the top seed and will compete in Olympic order as they go for their third-straight league title.
