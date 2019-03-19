LSU softball moves up in national polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to climb in the national polls, moving up one spot at No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and two spots to No. 6 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll.
The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. The softball team has earned a total of 546 points in the NFCA poll and in the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 379 points.
Next up for the Tigers, Lamar at 6:00 p.m. at Tiger Park. The team will then return to SEC play this weekend taking on the University of Georgia in Athens, for a Friday through Sunday play.
