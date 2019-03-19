LSU Softball breaks 12-year home series drought against Florida

Aliyah Andrews scores off Amanda Sanchez's RBI double to win the game. (SOURCE: Anna Jane Howell)
By Anna Jane Howell | March 18, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Amanda Sanchez drove home Aliyah Andrews with a seventh inning game-winning double and LSU defeated Florida in walk off fashion 3-2 Monday night at Tiger Park.

LSU clinched the series against the Gators and gave head coach Beth Torina her 100th SEC victory.

It was the first time the Tigers defeated the Gators in a series at home since 2007.

LSU celebrates after the walk-off win. (SOURCE: Anna Jane Howell)
Freshman Shelby Wickersham picked up the win in the circle for the Tigers and had 4 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Florida’s Kendyl Lindaman gave the Gators a 2-0 lead when she hit one out of the park in the top of the first.

LSU’s first score of the night came in the bottom of the third from an RBI single by Shelbi Sunseri scoring Savannah Stewart.

First baseman Amanda Doyle celebrates after a double play. (SOURCE: Anna Jane Howell)
In the bottom of the sixth Shemiah Sanchez scored the tying run to make it 2-2 after a controversial error by second baseman Hannah Adams.

Andrews reached base in the bottom of the seventh with a bunt single.

Amanda Sanchez followed with her game-winning heroics, as Andrews raced past Torina’s stop sign in the third base coaching box and beat the throw home anyway.

LSU hosts Lamar on Wednesday as they defend their 18-3 home record.

