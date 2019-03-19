LSU junior picks up first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor

The Lewisville, Texas native allowed just four hits in the two games, three of those coming in the 8-0 six-inning run-rule of Florida. The win over Florida helped propel the Tigers and even the series to 1-1, which put them in position to take the series Monday. This win would be the Tigers first series win over Florida since 2015 and the first series win over the Gators in Baton Rouge since 2007.