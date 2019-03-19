LifeShare Blood Center critically low on Type O and B blood; asks community to donate

Information provided by LifeShare Blood Center
The Type O and B blood supply has reached a critically low levels, it is currently at less than a one-day supply. A safe inventory level is a three-day supply of each blood type. The community needs a commitment from Type O and B donors for regular and frequent donations to help maintain a sufficient community blood supply. One in 15 people have O negative blood and only one in 3 has O positive. O positive is the most common blood type. All blood types are needed, but the current need for O is URGENT.
Type O donors have a particularly unique opportunity to help. O positive red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, making it one of the most in-demand blood types. In emergencies Type O negative red blood cells can be given to anyone, deeming persons with Type O negative blood as “Universal Donors”. In the event of an emergency, trauma patients and accident victims are given a fighting chance at life due to O Negative blood transfusion. O Negative blood is typically the most sought after blood type to save the lives of accident and trauma victims when the blood type is unknown and the need for blood is immediate. O Negative red blood cells are typically used for newborn infants with under-developed immune systems and sickle cell anemia patients.
“The urgent need for Type O Blood is a serious community concern. Blood cannot be manufactured and it does expire,” stated Suzanne Upchurch-Smith, Director of Marketing. “Blood donations must be given in advance of the need because it is tested to determine suitability for patient transfusion and that process can take 24 hours or longer. This testing period is too long in emergencies when people need blood immediately and the blood supply must be continually replenished to meet the constant need.”
Existing donors and prospective donors are urged to walk-in to any of our blood centers or mobile drives near them to donate. No appointment is necessary.
LifeShare Blood Center also sends out mobile blood buses across the Capital region to make donating blood more convenient.
Here is a list of upcoming blood bus drives:
- Tuesday, March 19 at Sammy’s Grill, Zachary (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Wednesday, March 20 at Sammy’s Grill, Central (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)
- Friday, March 23 at Walmart, Zachary (2 p.m.-6 p.m.) and Walmart, Walker (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 23 at Walmart, Denham Springs (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
- Sunday, March 24 at Vineyard Church (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Walmart, Walker (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
