LifeShare Blood Center critically low on Type O and B blood; asks community to donate

Type O donors have a particularly unique opportunity to help. O positive red blood cells can be transfused to any positive blood types, making it one of the most in-demand blood types. In emergencies Type O negative red blood cells can be given to anyone, deeming persons with Type O negative blood as “Universal Donors”. In the event of an emergency, trauma patients and accident victims are given a fighting chance at life due to O Negative blood transfusion. O Negative blood is typically the most sought after blood type to save the lives of accident and trauma victims when the blood type is unknown and the need for blood is immediate. O Negative red blood cells are typically used for newborn infants with under-developed immune systems and sickle cell anemia patients.