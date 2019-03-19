Kevin Gates visits Louisiana Youth Challenge Program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Kevin Gates visited the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program last Friday at the Gillis W. Long Center in Carville outside of Baton Rouge.
The popular rapper came as a guest speaker as well as a former cadet. Gates attended the Youth Challenge Program in 2002 and was in 4th Platoon Wolfpack.
Gates spoke to the cadets and discussed how his time in the program allowed him to develop. “YCP was one of the best life changing experiences for me. I really started to see myself develop," he said. "It took me away from the environment I was in and taught me teamwork and teambuilding skills. It taught me leadership skills and determination. With these skills there is nothing in life that you can’t overcome.”
Gates was presented the YCP Leadership Coin by Colonel Michael Borrel, Director of Educational Programs Louisiana National Guard. “This coin is presented to someone who has done excellent in life and has given back and made an impact to the Youth Challenge Program.”
The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program is an alternative educational program that offers life skills and jobs skills to adolescents.
