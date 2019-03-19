Judge grants change of venue request for suspects in 2015 Deplantier murder case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two men facing charges in the murder of a Baton Rouge couple won’t have their trial in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia are each facing first degree murder charges in the deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier, which happened back in 2015. A judge ruled Monday, Mar. 18 there was too much pretrial publicity for the case to continue in Baton Rouge, but the district attorney says precedent disagrees.
“We’ve picked many, many high profile cases that have been covered not only by newspapers, but also news stations that would also receive nationwide attention and we were able to pick jurors here that whether they hadn’t heard or did hear and were able to put it aside to give a just verdict,” said DA Hillar Moore.
Court records show the district attorney’s office has filed an appeal of the decision. Garcia and Alonso are set to have separate trials that are still scheduled to start in June.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.