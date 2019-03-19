Hwy 55 opens first Louisiana restaurant in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A retro-themed diner franchise is opening its first Louisiana restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries is opening up March 25 at 411 Ben Hur Road, according to the restaurant. The diner is known for its menu of American classics served in a 1950’s dining atmosphere. Hand-pattied hamburgers, cheesesteak sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and frozen custards will be on the menu.
Each restaurant includes an open kitchen where diner can watch their meals being prepared.
The Baton Rouge spot will be owned by Jason Hall, who already owns six Hwy 55 restaurants.
“I am very excited to bring the Hwy 55 brand to the state of Louisiana and I think residents here will love the food, service and atmosphere of our restaurants,” said Hall. “We have a great first location in Baton Rouge, which is very close to the LSU campus. We look forward to introducing some of the university’s students and the local community to the Hwy 55 brand.”
The first Hwy 55 opened in Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1991, and has locations in 15 states.
