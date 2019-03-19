Hidden dangers of location sharing on dating apps underscored by weekend shooting death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - News of one of the latest deadly shootings in the Capital City had residents scrambling to disable dating apps on their mobile devices.
Tragedy struck a Baton Rouge neighborhood in the early hours of Saturday, Mar. 18, as 64-year-old David Riggins was found dead on the floor, fatally shot in the neck during a struggle with an intruder who’d tracked a guest in Riggins’ home using a dating app, according to police records.
The homicide underscores the hidden dangers users of digital devices and dating apps could be unknowingly exposing themselves to.
In September of 2018, a California man was able to break into a 13-year-old girl’s room while nude using social media. In March, police sounded the alarm about an extensive list of apps targeted toward children that allows users to share their location.
The most common advice: turn off your location sharing on apps.
It may not be enough to close out of apps, which can track your location even when they’re not in use.
Here’s how to turn off your location on an iPhone:
- Go to Settings, Privacy, and then Location Services
- Then, find your social media apps
- Open each one and make sure Never is selected
WAFB reached out to several popular dating apps to learn more about their location sharing and safety protocols. Two popular apps, Grindr and Jack’d, did not return our request by the time this story was published.
Techniques used to track location on two other apps can be read below.
BUMBLE
Bumble users can control who sees them by choosing a radius between 1 and 100 miles within app settings. Users will only see potential matches who are within the distance they choose.
Bumble’s location sharing services only display the users’ approximate location so each user can only match with those who are within their preferred distance. This can be updated in the app’s settings. The location is displayed on a city level.
Bumble has a block and report feature within the app. At the bottom of a person’s profile, users can locate a button to block and report someone who has made them feel uncomfortable, has inappropriate content, or if they just don’t want their profile to appear in the other person’s feed.
TINDER
Tinder does not provide an exact location to your potential or existing matches. The app does not share a location more specific than 1 mile away, 5 miles away, 15 miles away, etc. The lowest figure shared by the app is “1 mile.”
Tinder maintains a list of safety tips which can be read here.
