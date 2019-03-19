Free outdoor activities help spring interest in new healthy activities

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The sun is shining. The birds are chirping. There’s a cool breeze in the air. Spring has returned and it’s time to enjoy every beautiful day with free activities that will help improve your health.
We’ve complied a sample of outdoor classes and activities you can participate in for free. Certainly, there are many more out there. Whether you’re hosting a class or seeking one out, make sure you stop by the WAFB Get Fit Red Stick Facebook page to share what you have to offer or want to know.
For example, we learned about a free Sunrise Zumba class because Treva B. shared her event on our group page. She is a longtime member of Get Fit Red Stick and is hosting this event on Saturday, March 23 at 7 a.m.
The event is part of part of Women’s Empowerment Week and it’s happening at the LSU Lakes.
Yoga classes are also a regular find at the LSU Lakes. In fact, there’s a group called Yoga on the Lakes that regularly offers free beginner classes. The next event, Let’s Get It OM, is being held on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m.
While you’re at the Lakes, take a lap. A full walk is about 4 miles, which will go a long way to knocking out your daily 10,000 steps.
By the way, National Walking Day is the first Wednesday every April. This year that falls on April 3.
Walking is the best free exercise. But if you want to step it up and push yourself, try participating in a running group. There are many that have weekly runs that are free and open to the public. Here are few to get you started:
But running can be tough on the joints. Biking is lower impact on the joints but has just as many health benefits. Weekly social rides are also popping up all over the city. Here are a few to get you rolling:
This is just the beginning of what’s to offer. Check back for more suggestions and make sure to join Get Fit Red Stick to be part of our healthy community.
