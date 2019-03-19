FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Run of warm, sunny days on the way as spring starts Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We doubt anyone could complain about Tuesday afternoon’s weather and we think everyone is going to love the forecast through the rest of the work week as well.
Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to steadily fall through the night. Get ready for a chilly morning start, with daybreak temperatures near 40° for the Red Stick. Skies will stay clear through the day Wednesday, with highs getting up to around 70° to the lower 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
By the way, Wednesday is also the spring equinox, the astronomical start of spring. Spring officially kicks off at 4:58 p.m. Be on the lookout for eggs standing on end.
Temperatures will drop back down into the mid 40s both Thursday and Friday mornings, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s both days under mostly sunny skies. The forecast calls for a partly cloudy Saturday, with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s once again.
On Monday, the WAFB Storm Team was watching the potential for scattered rains Sunday in advance of the next anticipated cold front. We are now holding off on a rainy forecast until Monday, Mar. 25. That means a mainly dry Sunday afternoon, although we do expect to see some clouds. We won’t rule out a sprinkle or two late Sunday either, but not enough to worry about.
A cold front is still scheduled to push through the region Monday, but some of the latest guidance suggests this may not be an especially vigorous system. For the time being, we will post rain likely Monday (60 percent chance) with a few showers potentially lingering into early Tuesday. At this stage, we are not concerned about a severe weather threat, but that’s something we will keep an eye on through the week and into the weekend.
It will get noticeably cooler behind Monday’s front, with highs only reaching the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday based upon the latest extended First Alert outlook. But the forecast for next week after Monday’s front comes with sunshine and we expect a return to the 70s by the end of the next work week (Mar. 28 and 29).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.