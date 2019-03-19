Exxon plant manager elected as first female chair of Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association elected its first female chair during its annual meeting in New Orleans.
Gloria Moncada, a plant manager for ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery, was elected as chair and David Foster as vice chair. The annual meeting was held March 14 and 15.
Moncada is the first female chair in t he organization’s 97-year history. She started her career as a chemical engineer in 1992 and has worked in business, planning and leadership roles in refineries from Virginia to Texas, California and Singapore.
Also during the LMOGA’s meeting, stakeholders discussed the state of the oil and gas industry, and its impact on Louisiana.
