EBRSO honors fallen deputy on second anniversary of his death with renaming of street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office paid special tribute Monday, Mar. 18 to fallen deputy, Lt. Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.
Monday morning, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, along with deputies at the Kleinpeter Substation, where Anderson worked, hosted a ceremony on the second anniversary of the deputy’s death. The ceremony included the dedication and renaming of the substation driveway to Lt. Shawn Anderson Way.
Anderson was killed in a shooting incident on this day in 2017 while investigating a case off O’Neal Lane. Watch EBRSO’s special ceremony below.
