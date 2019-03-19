DOTD head lays out interstate expansion plans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) head, Dr. Shawn Wilson, clarified his vision for the I-10 expansion through Baton Rouge at Press Club Monday, Mar. 18.
Louisiana secured funding for the 3.5 mile expansion through GARVEE bonds, which allow the state to borrow against future federal transportation dollars. Workers will add an additional lane in each direction from the 10/12 split to the Mississippi River Bridge and make adjustments to interchanges and exits on that same stretch.
Wilson says the state will begin planning two portions of the project in 2019.
The first construction will likely begin off of Acadian Thruway, where workers will elevate the train tracks and flatten the ground that’s currently notorious for flooding. This will allow DOTD to extend the on and off-ramps and reconfigure the intersection with greater ease.
Next, Wilson says the state will redo and expand the elevated portion of the westbound interstate before the exit onto College Drive.
“What you don’t want to do is spend all of your time engineering and never get anything done, so we’re going to start building pieces of it sooner rather than late where we already have what we need,” Wilson said. “If you start to see utility and relieve some of that congestion on the corridor, folks will be satisfied with that and see a horizon on the other end.”
Because of certain logistical disadvantages, the remaining portion of the project will not be as simple to design and build as the College flyover and Acadian changes.
Workers will begin expanding from the bridge to the LSU lakes in phase one, then over the lakes to College Drive, then to Perkins Road, before the final stretch to the split.
Wilson says the entire project could take ten years to complete, but noted the state will make gradual progress by completing one chunk at a time.
“These projects just don’t happen,” Wilson said. “It takes a lot of effort and research to do it.”
