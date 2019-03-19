Coast Guard: 2 rescued, 1 missing after tug boat sinks in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were rescued from the Mississippi River Monday night (March 18) after a tug boat sunk near Myrtle Grove, according to the United States Coast Guard. As of 10 p.m., a third person was missing.
Few details were immediately available, but a Coast Guard spokesman said the towing vessel went down in the river near mile marker 55. The time and cause of the accident were unknown Monday night.
