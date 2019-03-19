BRG hosting free kids’ nutrition class

Information provided by the Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is hosting a free nutrition class geared to kids aged 6-13 on Saturday, Mar. 23, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
The classes will be held at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus, located at 8585 Picardy Avenue.
BRG’s dietitians and fitness team will focus on a range of healthy living topics, including building a healthy plate, snacking, and daily activity versus screen time. They’ll also play games that teach the kids about sugary drinks, incorporate ideas for eating out and eating at school, and introduce them to reading nutrition labels.
“In Louisiana, 34 percent of children ages 10-17 are overweight or obese, which can lead to chronic conditions in adulthood,” said Victoria Campesi, a registered dietitian at BRG. “What we’ve learned from incorporating the class into YMCA summer camps is that when you introduce kids to healthy nutrition in a fun, interactive way, they are engaged and excited to learn.”
The class is free, but registration is required. For more information, call (225) 237-1175.
