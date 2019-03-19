Ascension Parish government employee accused of theft

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish government employee is facing theft charges after using his government-issued fuel card for personal use, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies arrested Sheldon Sheppard, 52, after an internal audit showed Sheppard used his government fuel card to pay for gas in his personal vehicle.
Sheppard used his fuel card to pay for $2,800 in fuel purchases dating back to August 2018.
He was arrested on March 18 and bonded out of the Ascension Parish Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Sheppard worked for 11 years in the Public Works Department of the Ascension Parish government.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WAFB that Sheppard’s employment with the parish has been terminated.
