Aerial photos show Miss. River in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Photos shared on Facebook by the Baton Rouge Police Department show just how high the Mississippi River is.
On Monday, Mar. 18, BRPD shared four aerial photos from the Air Support Division. In the photos, the red letters that spell out Baton Rouge on the levee by the Raising Cane’s River Center were almost completely covered up.
On Monday, the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge reached 44.1 feet, marking the seventh highest crest on record and the second highest since 1945.
While the river level is considered major flood status, it is still below the 47-foot levees.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency at the end of February due to the threat of flooding. That emergency declaration allows the state’s emergency preparedness office to help local agencies with response efforts. The declaration lasts until March 27.
Sand boils have also started to pop up as the water levels remain extremely high.
