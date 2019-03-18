WANTED: Police seeking man connected to Ponchatoula deadly shooting

PONCHATOULA, LA (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected in a Sunday morning deadly shooting.
Authorities are looking for Adrian Morquedo Rubio, 37, of Ponchatoula. His birth name is Moises Meraz Rodriguez, according to authorities.
Rubio is accused of shooting a 29-year-old Hammond man outside of a home on North Thibodeaux Road. Rubio and the victim were in an verbal altercation, which resulted in Rubio shooting the victim, authorities say. Rubio is now wanted for Second Degree Murder.
Anyone who knows Rubio’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TPSO at (985)-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-554-5245.
