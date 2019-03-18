Southern University to host selection show watch party

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team is celebrating it’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title since 2010. Next up the Lady Jaguars will learn where they play next in next weeks NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament.
Southern University fans are encouraged to come out to the Grind Restaurant tonight at 5:00 p.m. for a selection show watch party. The Grind is located inside of Quarters at 4530 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The event is set to start at 5:00 p.m. and is free to the public.
The selection show will air on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CT and will unveil the women’s field of 64 teams. During the watch party Southern University will learn where and who they will be playing next.
The Lady Jaguars are led by first year head coach Carlos Funchess, who spent 13 season at Southern as an assistant coach.
