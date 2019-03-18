Southern announced as No. 16-seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team is celebrating its first Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title since 2010.
Next, they will face No. 1 Miss. State in Starkville for the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament.
The Lady Jags were announced as the No. 16-seed in the Portland Regional.
The news came a bit early Monday, Mar. 8 after ESPN accidentally leaked the bracket several hours ahead of the selection show. The show was scheduled to air at 7 p.m. ET.
The Lady Jaguars are led by first year head coach Carlos Funchess, who spent 13 season at Southern as an assistant coach.
The game will be available at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the top seeds in the women’s tournament.
